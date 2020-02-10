Global Boat Market Size & Share Projected to Reach USD Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Global Boat market anticipated to reach around USD 54,108 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 7% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors have authored “Boat Market By Type (Fishing Boat, Pleasure Boat, Commercial Boat, and Military Boat), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

According to the research report, the global Boat market in 2019 is approximately USD 31,756 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 54,108 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 7% from 2020 to 2026.

The boat is a vessel designed to sale in water. It is generally used for recreational, personal, naval, and sports activities. Moreover, boats are made up of plastic, coated fabrics, aluminum, and other materials. Boats are designed up to a maximum length of 24 Meters.

Drivers of global Boat market:

Propelling Tourism Activity

Boating’s role in tourism activities has helped impel economic growth. The increasing trend of holidaying, vacation destinations, and love for water sports, cruising, & fishing will help boost the demand for the Boat industry. The pleasure boats have become an important part of tourist attraction, there increasing the scope of the global Boat market.

Economic Advancements in the Boating Industry

North America and Europe have shown rapid growth in the marine industry, which is anticipated to propel the Boat market over the forecast period. The high disposable income has increased the sales of pleasure boats and also tourism activities among the populace across the globe. The cursing activities have helped the global Boating market experienced tremendous growth.

Restraints of global Boat market:

Government rules and regulations may hamper the development of the boating sector

The lack of financial strength, high manufacturing expenditure, pricey raw materials, and stringent government regulations are likely to have a negative impact on the global Boat market. The regulations and difficulties in case of cross-border operations such as flag state rules, license requirements, etc. will restrain the market growth. Additionally, lack of traditional procedures in meeting up to the demands, extreme safety warnings, and recession is expected to affect the Boat market growth.

Industry Opportunities of global Boat Market:

Technological Developments in the Boating Industry

The manufacturers have advanced their manufacturing processes and technologies in the boating industry to improve their supply and demand chain.

The technological advancements that will propel the boat market include:

Autonomous Ships

Optimization of Port Management Operations

Adoption of Sensor Technology

Robotic Automation

Adoption of Advanced Eco-friendly Material

Internet of Things

Advanced Propulsion Techniques

Market Dominance:

Pleasure boat dominated the global Boat market with a 74.09% revenue share in 2018. The increasing demand for leisure activities, high disposable income, low fuel prices, and other developments are anticipated to increase the sales of Pleasure boats among the surging urban population.

Regional Dominance:

North America Boat market is predicted to dominate basically due to the increasing demand for recreational activities like water sports, boating, and others. In addition, the high per capita income in North America is expected to propel the boat market in the region.

Key Players:

Some of the essential players operating in the global Caffeine market, but not restricted to include maritime Partner AS, Willard Marine, Asis Boats, South Boats IOW, HiSiBi, Fassmer, SAFE Boats, LOMOcean Design, FB Design, Alutech, Sunbird Yacht, Marine, BCGP, PALFINGER, Connor Industries, MARINE, and Others.

The taxonomy of the Boat Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Boats Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Pleasure boat

Cuddy

Deck

Pontoons

Others

Fishing boat

Convertible Fishing Boat

Bass Boat

Bay Boat

Bowrider

Others

Commercial boat

Charter Boats

Airboats

Houseboats

Others

Military boat

