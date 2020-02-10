REMINDER/Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary William Amos to announce funding for college research infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation



William Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science) will be at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières to announce funding for colleges across Canada.

Mr. Amos will be joined by the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s Vice-President, External Relations and Communications, Pierre Normand.

Following the announcement, media are welcome to join Mr. Amos as he meets with scientists showcasing their research.

Media are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Date: February 10, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Location: Centre de métallurgie du Québec

3095, Rue Westinghouse

Parc Industriel Des Hautes-Forges

Trois-Rivières (Québec) G9A 5E1

For more information:



Malorie Bertrand

Media Relations and

Social Media Specialist

Canada Foundation for Innovation

C: 613-227-0198

malorie.bertrand@innovation.ca Véronique Simard

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

O: 343-291-1710

veronique.simard2@canada.ca



