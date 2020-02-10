IQSTEL, Inc. Announces that 5G Infrastructure Expert Jose Antonio Abdo will Join the Company as an Advisor to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce the immediate addition of Mr. Jose Antonio Abdo, an expert in 5G infrastructure, as an advisor to the board of directors.

The shift to 5G from a few ‘test’ cities to full global expansion has begun and iQSTEL, Inc. is at the forefront of this new telecommunications wave. This new wave is bigger than 3G and 4G combined as it will redefine the telecommunications landscape. Grand View Research, Inc. estimates the 5G system integration market size to reach upwards of $43 Billion by 2027. The addition of Mr. Jose Antonio Abdo is a key component of iQSTEL, Inc.’s expansion plans.

Mr. Jose Antonio Abdo is well known throughout Central and South America, closing major telecommunications infrastructure development contracts with local and international companies. His expertise in sales and business development including Tier 1, submarine cable, ISP and CATV operators will position iQSTEL, Inc. for major expansion across the region.

Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO, stated: “The joining of Jose Antonio Abdo as an Advisor to the Board is a pivotal point for the Company’s organic growth and acquisition strategy in the 5G infrastructure space, particularly in Latin America. Mr. Abdo brings over 30 years of Senior-Level Executive Experience from such infrastructure giants as Global Crossing, AT&T and others. His expertise in submarine cable and Backhaul is unrivaled in the region. During his tenure with these world-class companies, he has led infrastructure acquisitions, deployments, and carrier sales teams through many types of projects.”

“Mr. Abdo’s experience will play a key role in sourcing new 5G infrastructure investment and acquisition opportunities for the Company. With the advent of IoT (Internet of Things) and the ever-increasing demand for multimedia services, it is clear that 5G infrastructure will be a major source of growth in the coming years. Mr. Abdo’s incorporation will put iQSTEL in a key position to be a major player in Latin America,” Mr. Iglesias, the company’s CEO, continued.

IoT end-user spending is projected to surpass $1.5 Billion by 2025 (Statista.com) and the supporting infrastructure deployment will provide significant revenue generating opportunities for iQSTEL, Inc.

About iQSTEL, Inc.:

iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a technology company offering a wide array of services to the Telecommunications Industry. These include services to International Long-Distance Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), Retail and Corporate markets (ILD Retail), Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity, Satellite Communications services, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services, Internet of Things (IoT) technology solutions, Data Center facilities capacity leasing, and Blockchain solutions for the Telecommunications industry.

About Etelix.com USA, LLC:

Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presences in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.

About SwissLink Carrier AG:

SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presences in Europe, CIS and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.

