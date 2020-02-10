U.S. Participation in EGYPS 2020

U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State Frank Fannon, Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy Steven Winberg, and Acting Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency Thomas Hardy will represent the U.S. at the Egypt Petroleum Show, EGYPS 2020. The U.S. government believes that Egypt is positioned to be an important regional energy hub, for Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East.

According to Ambassador Cohen, “The presence at EGYPS 2020 of high-level officials from multiple U.S. agencies demonstrates the growing commercial partnership between our countries. The U.S. Departments of State and Energy and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency are determined to continue building strong bridges with Egypt, including its private sector, to help Egypt realize its ambition to be a regional leader in energy production and distribution.”

Ambassador Cohen noted that, “Over 20 U.S. companies are participating in EGYPS 2020 as exhibitors, and representatives from a number of U.S. companies are speaking on panels throughout the conference. We are especially pleased that the U.S. private sector will be represented not just by the big companies we all know, but also by many small and medium sized ones that have quality American products and services to offer to buyers in Egypt and elsewhere.”

As part of the USA pavilion housing U.S. companies at the show, the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service will be providing information and business counseling services from its booth in Hall 3. American companies and attendees can learn more about doing business in Egypt, Egyptian participants can find help sourcing U.S. products and services for application in the energy sector, and the Commercial Service can help both sides identify potential business partners.

