BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc . ( NASDAQ:BCLI ), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.



BrainStorm’s President & CEO, Chaim Lebovits, will present the full year 2019 corporate update, after which, participant questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, and Preetam Shah, PhD, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions prior to the call by sending them to: q@brainstorm-cell.com and questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday, February 17 2020.

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Conference ID: 13698896 Toll Free: 1-877-423-9813 Toll/International: 1-201-689-8573 Audio Webcast: Link to Webcast

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the “Investors & Media” page of BrainStorm’s website at www.ir.brainstorm-cell.com and clicking on the conference call link.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the “Investors & Media” page of BrainStorm’s website:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin Number: 13698896 Replay Start: Tuesday February 18, 2020, 11:00 AM ET Replay Expiry: Tuesday March 3, 2020, 11:59 PM ET

About NurOwn®



NurOwn® (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represent a promising investigational approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors. Autologous MSC-NTF cells can effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression. NurOwn® is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 ALS randomized placebo-controlled trial and in a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in Progressive MS.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.



BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® Cellular Therapeutic Technology Platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement as well as through its own patents, patent applications and proprietary know-how. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. Brainstorm has fully enrolled the Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a BLA filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. Brainstorm received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multi-center trial of repeat intrathecal dosing of MSC-NTF cells in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (NCT03799718) in December 2018 and has been enrolling clinical trial participants since March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website .

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding future clinical trial enrollment and data, constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "may", "should", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "likely", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "predict", "potential", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, BrainStorm’s need to raise additional capital, BrainStorm’s ability to continue as a going concern, regulatory approval of BrainStorm’s NurOwn® treatment candidate, the success of BrainStorm’s product development programs and research, regulatory and personnel issues, development of a global market for our services, the ability to secure and maintain research institutions to conduct our clinical trials, the ability to generate significant revenue, the ability of BrainStorm’s NurOwn® treatment candidate to achieve broad acceptance as a treatment option for ALS or other neurodegenerative diseases, BrainStorm’s ability to manufacture and commercialize the NurOwn® treatment candidate, obtaining patents that provide meaningful protection, competition and market developments, BrainStorm’s ability to protect our intellectual property from infringement by third parties, heath reform legislation, demand for our services, currency exchange rates and product liability claims and litigation,; and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov . These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Preetam Shah, MBA, PhD

Chief Financial Officer

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Phone: 862-397-8160

pshah@brainstorm-cell.com

Media:

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR PR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

sean.leous@icrinc.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.