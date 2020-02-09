Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted on anniversary of anti-monarchic revolution

“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader”

Long live the PMOI/MEK, death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of today, February 9, 2020, and yesterday, on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 anti-monarchic revolution and in the run-up to the sham parliamentary election, Resistance Units posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, including in Jalal Al-Ahmad Expressway, Parkway, and Damavand, as well as in the cities of Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Gachsaran, and Karaj.

The banners read, “My vote: regime overthrow,” “Overthrow of the inhuman regime is certain,” “Rebellious neighborhoods have frightened the mullahs,” “Rebellious cities will uproot the religious dictatorship,” “Long live the PMOI/MEK, death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei),” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs, “Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi,” and “Whether January or November, our fight will be in the streets.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 9, 2020

Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted on anniversary of the anti-monarchic revolution



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.