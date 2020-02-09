Issued by NCRI

Iran: Messages, pictures of Resistance’s Leaders posted on anniversary of anti-monarchic revolution

Tehran - Jalal Al-Ahmad

“Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader”

Long live the PMOI/MEK, death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)”
PARIS, FRANCE, February 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of today, February 9, 2020, and yesterday, on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 anti-monarchic revolution and in the run-up to the sham parliamentary election, Resistance Units posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, including in Jalal Al-Ahmad Expressway, Parkway, and Damavand, as well as in the cities of Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Gachsaran, and Karaj.

The banners read, “My vote: regime overthrow,” “Overthrow of the inhuman regime is certain,” “Rebellious neighborhoods have frightened the mullahs,” “Rebellious cities will uproot the religious dictatorship,” “Long live the PMOI/MEK, death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei),” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs, “Down with Khamenei, long live Rajavi,” and “Whether January or November, our fight will be in the streets.”

Tehran - Parkway

Tehran - Parkway

Gachsaran

Gachsaran

Mashhad

Mashhad

Shiraz - 9 Feb 2020

Shiraz - 9 Feb 2020

Tehran 9 Feb 2020

Tehran 9 Feb 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

