Lazin Animal Foundation awards Feeding Pets of the Homeless™ grant to provide veterinary care for dogs nationwide

CARSON CITY, NV, USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless™, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., received an $83,000 grant from the Lazin Animal Foundation, to provide financial assistance towards emergency veterinary care to over 220 bully breed dogs in 2020.Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless™ provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation. The organization also supplies sleeping crates for animals to homeless shelters.“Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that a homeless person may have,” Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless™, said. “In 2019, we provided $287,000 towards emergency veterinary care and over 63 tons of food to animals nationwide.”The Lazin Animal Foundation, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, funds projects that help homeless, abandoned or neglected pets, companion animals in need of urgent and emergent care, as well as breeds that are at the highest risk of being euthanized if placed in shelters.“Every week on average, we provide emergency veterinary assistance to 20 pets of the human homeless population, and we expect an increase in the need for our services in 2020,” Frederick said. “We are grateful for this grant from the Lazin Animal Foundation which will allow us to continue to provide care to more pets that are ill or injured.”In 2018, more than 552,000 Americans experienced homelessness on a single night, with as many as 25 percent of which have dogs, cats or both, Frederick said. The need for pet food and veterinary care is a continued concern for homeless people and pets that rely on them.To find more information or to donate, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org . People who are homeless and in need of emergency veterinary care or food for their pets can visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have their social worker contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless™. To learn more about Lazin Animal Foundation, please visit www.lazinanimal.org About Feeding Pets of the Homeless™: Feeding Pets of the Homeless™ believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org



