AU mobilizes USD 400 million for security activities

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, February 9 - The African Union (AU) is expected to operationalize its Peace Fund estimated at USD 400 million this year to finance security activities on the continent.,

When it is operational, the Peace Fund will finance activities in the areas of preventive mediation and diplomacy, institutional capacity building and support for peace operations on the continent.

The objective is to reduce the external dependence of the African “bloc” on matters of security and peacekeeping, paving the way for the application of solutions to conflicts on the continent.

So far only 50 member countries of the organization have contributed with USD 131 million.

The matter is due to be discussed at the African Union Summit, which meets Sunday and Monday, in the Ethiopian capital.

African Union Commission Vice President Kwesi Quartey stressed in Addis Ababa the commitment of member states to ensure predictable and sustainable funding for peace and security activities.

The Peace Fund (a usd 400 million contribution from member states) will allow the AU to conduct its peace and security agenda based on its own assessment of the problems and the determination of the appropriate solution.

