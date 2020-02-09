Minister expects investment increase with new law

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 9 - The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, considered that the proposed law that approves the Legal Regime for Business Recovery and Insolvency will have a major impact in attracting private investment for the country.,

Speaking to the press, this Saturday, at the end of the 1st extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers that considered the document, Francisco Queiroz said that when it is approved by the Parliament, the proposal will increase the competitiveness of the Angolan market internationally.

Without the said Law, the Minister of Justice continued, investors were hesitant to invest in the Angolan market, fearing about the fate to be given to the company, in case of difficulties.

"This problem is overcome," he said, stressing that the country will be aligned with international practices in this segment, when the National Assembly approves the diploma.

For the government official, it is necessary to distinguish private companies from public capital companies in this process.

