Enterprise Cup Round of 16 Review

Defending champions Kabras Sugar reached the Enterprise Cup quarterfinal with a 47-19 win over visiting Menengai Oilers as the tournament kicked off with action in the round of 16 stage on Saturday 8 February 2020.

Joining the sugarmen in the last eight were last year’s losing finalists Resolution Impala Saracens who defeated Mean Machine 41-22 at the Impala Club.

2018 Champions Homeboyz registered a 39-13 victory over Kenya Harlequin to advance to the quarters alongside KCB who beat Strathmore Leos 27-3.

Four other sides – Top Fry Nakuru, Stanbic Mwamba, Blak Blad and Nondescripts also reached the quarters without touching a ball after their opponents failed to honor their fixtures.

The subsidiary Mwamba Cup tournament also kicked off on Saturday at the round of 16 stage.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar II also reached the last eight, benefiting from a 28-0 walkover following Northern Suburbs’s no show.

Joining them in the quarters were Stanbic Mwamba II who defeated Daystar Falcons 48-24 while Resolution Impala Saracens II defeated their sister side Swara 36-16. KCB II were 47-5 winners over the Administration Police Warriors while Strathmore Leos II defeated Nondescripts II 22-13.

Menengai Oilers II won on the road, defeating hosts Homeboyz II 27-17 as Shamas Rugby Foundation stopped Kenya Harlequin II 18-13. Top Fry Nakuru II reached the quarters after they were handed a 28-0 walkover against Catholic Monks.

Kabras drawn against Mwamba as Enterprise Cup pairings take shape

Defending champions Kabras Sugar will face Stanbic Mwamba for the third time this season, this time in the Enterprise Cup quarterfinals after both navigated their round of 16 clashes in contrasting fashion. Kabras defeated Menengai Oilers 47-19 in Kakamega while Mwamba benefited from a 28-0 walkover following Kisumu’s no-show. The two sides have already met twice in the Kenya Cup.

The winner of this fixture will face off against the winner of the Jamhuri Derby between Homeboyz and Nondescripts. Homeboyz were in action on Saturday, beating Kenya Harlequin 39-13 while Nondies were awarded a 28-0 walkover against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

The third quarterfinal pits Resolution Impala Saracens against Top Fry Nakuru. Impala defeated Mean Machine 41-22 in round of 16 action on Saturday while Nakuru received a 28-0 walkover against Mombasa. The winner of this clash will play against the winner of the KCB – Blak Blad quarterfinal. KCB reached the quarters with a 27-3 victory over Strathmore Leos as Blak Blad received a 28-0 walkover against Western Bulls.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday 7 March 2020.

