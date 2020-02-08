The Revolutionary and General Prosecutor’s Office in the Tehran’s 10th District torched

General Prosecutor’s Office in the capital’s 10th District has played an active role in suppressing and issuing execution and lengthy prison sentences for dissidents” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of today, February 8, 2020, the so-called Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 10th District, on Jeyhoun Street, was targeted by defiant youth.

The Revolutionary and General Prosecutor’s Office in the capital’s 10th District has played an active role in suppressing and issuing execution and lengthy prison sentences for dissidents, especially those arrested during the November 2019 nationwide uprising.

Iran: Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 10th District targeted



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.