Iran: Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 10th District targeted

PARIS, FRANCE, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of today, February 8, 2020, the so-called Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran’s 10th District, on Jeyhoun Street, was targeted by defiant youth.

The Revolutionary and General Prosecutor’s Office in the capital’s 10th District has played an active role in suppressing and issuing execution and lengthy prison sentences for dissidents, especially those arrested during the November 2019 nationwide uprising.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

