Local governments to get 20 percent from State Budget

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 8 - The draft Law on Financial Regime for Local Governments being discussed since Friday in Parliament, provides the allocation of 20 percent from the State Budget. ,

The law, resulting from the merger of the proposals made by the government and opposition UNITA, maintains the monopoly of the tax collection to the central government.

Responding to the concerns raised by MPs, the Secretary of State for Budget and Public Investment, Aia-Eza da Silva, explained that the 20 per cent of the State Budget to be allocated to local governments aims to address possible financial imbalances, taking into consideration the specificity of each municipality.

In fact, Aia-Eza said, the local governments will raise funds from the collection of taxes, fees, emoluments, fines and other lower taxes.

