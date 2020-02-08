Angolan president expresses solidarity with Chinese people

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 8 - Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Friday expressed solidarity to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, for the moment the Chinese people are facing due to the coronavirus plaguing that Asian country.,

China has been plagued by the coronavirus epidemic, which has already caused more than 600 deaths and infected around 31,161 people.

In the message that reached Angop, the Angolan Head of State mentions that he has followed with great attention the efforts the Chinese authorities and President Xi Jinping have been undertaking, in order to contain and stop the expansion of the epidemic.

"We are convinced that your determination and high levels of organization shown in carrying out such complex tasks will certainly lead to encouraging results in the very near future," said President João Lourenço.

In conclusion, the Angolan statesman expresses his support and willingness to contribute to the success of the campaign that China is conducting against the coronavirus and its effects.

