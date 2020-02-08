Angola attends Africa Union 33rd Summit

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, February 8 - Popularly called as Addis by the local and foreign resident community, Addis Ababa is ready to host from 09 to 10 this month the 33rd Ordinary Session of Head of States and Government of African Union (AU).,

The Ethiopian national organizing committee focused in latest days on important activities such as transport, security, hotel and other related services.

On the streets of the Ethiopian capital is see the reinforcement of policing with the arrival of delegations from 55 African Union member countries and representatives of international organizations.

The 57th Summit will take place in Ethiopia since the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) precursor of the Africa Union which figures out the capacity of this country to host high level meetings.

The largest Ethiopian city is highlighted as the whole continent diplomatic capital: it has the African Union headquarters building (that can be visited according to a previous agenda) and the headquarters building of the United Nation Economic Commission for Africa.

The African Union headquarters is a majestic 20-story building with 31 conference rooms, dominating the entire administrative area of the Ethiopian capital.

The new structure, budgeted at around US $ 200 million, was financed and built by the Asian giant, China.

Therefore, unveiled in 2012, the main conference room was given Nelson Mandela's name, in honour of the historical leader of African National Congress (ANC) and the first black president of South Africa.

There are more than 120 diplomatic missions and embassies in Addis Ababa which prompts a serious investment in hospitality domain in this vibrant, cosmopolitan and safe city.

The Ethiopian capital has hosted the headquarters of the continental organization since its founding, largely due to the influence of the former emperor, Hailé Selassié, one of the drivers of the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Conference of AU Heads of State and Government will take place under the motto “Silence Arms: Creating a favorable environment for Africa's development”.

This year's theme, in addition to economic integration issues, will discuss the issue of peace for whole continent and is consistent with the 2063 agenda, which essentially aims to achieve a prosperous and peaceful Africa.

The 2063 agenda, the master plan for transforming Africa into the global power of the future, is limited to the period 2013 - 2063.

However, in this great event, in which Angola will be represented at the highest level, the South African Head of State, Cyril Ramaphosa, will assume the rotating presidency of the AU, replacing Egypt President, Abdel Fatah Hussein Al-Sisi,.

The Executive Council of the member countries of the continental organization prepared, from 6th and 7th of this month, in the Ethiopian capital, the agenda of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.