President João Lourenço leaves for Ethiopia

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 8 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left Luanda this Saturday travelling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will attend on Sunday the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) .,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the Head of State received farewell greetings from the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, among other protocol individuals.

This year, the AU Summit will take place on the 9th and 10th of this month, under the motto “Silence Arms to Ensure Africa's Development”.

The Addis Ababa summit will discuss, among other topics, the “institutional reforms of the African Union”, the consolidation of the process related to the free trade zone in Africa and the report on negotiations with the European Union, after Cotonou (Benin).

The Executive Council of the member countries of the continental organization prepared, on the 6th and 7th of this month, the agenda of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

During the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Government, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, will take over the rotating leadership of the AU, replacing Abdel Fatah Hussein Al-Sisi, President of Egypt.

