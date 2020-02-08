Germany wants to deepen cooperation in transport

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 8 - The German Government will deepen cooperation relations with Angola in the air transport and professional training sector, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today (Friday), in Luanda, as part of her working visit to Angola. ,

Speaking after meeting the Angolan President, João Lourenço, Angela Merkel, who is visiting Luanda for a few hours, expressed her country's desire to continue contributing to the development of Angola.

In this perspective, the German Chancellor announced the construction in Angola of a professional training academy in the area of digitalization and energy.

In her speech, he highlighted the level of development registered in the cooperation relations between the two countries.

"We have already done a lot in terms of exchanging ideas about the ongoing reform process in Angola," said the Chancellor, who is visiting Angola for the second time.

On her first visit, in 2011, an extended partnership was agreed between the two countries.

João Lourenço visited Germany in August 2018 and met Chancellor Merkel in New York in September last year.

