Monorail System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Monorail System Market - Overview This report analyzes and forecasts the market for monorail system at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on volume (Units) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global monorail system market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for monorail system services during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global monorail system market.The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.



The study provides a decisive view of the global monorail system market by segmenting it in terms of type, propulsion type, autonomy, grade of automation, and geography.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for monorail system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global monorail system market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



Key driver of the global mono rail system market is the lower cost of construction and ease of constructing the monorail system.Monorail system requires significantly lower space, which makes it system suitable for congested urban areas.



Monorails are preferred for mass rapid transportation services, as they are capable of carrying considerable number of passengers at a significant pace at high frequency. Rapid urbanization is fueling the demand for faster and safer modes of public transportation, which in turn is fueling the demand for monorail systems across the globe.



The report provides the estimated cumulative market size of monorail system for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on type, propulsion type, autonomy, grade of automation, and geography segments. Market size and forecast for each type, propulsion type, autonomy, and grade of automation have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, statistics data from government websites, trade associations, UITP data, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, UITP, International Monorail Association, IRRB, UIC, European Rail Research Advisory Council, Association of American Railroads (AAR), Consumer Connectivity Association, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.



The global monorail system market has been segmented as follows:



Global Monorail System Market, by Type

Straddle Monorail

Suspended Monorail



Global Monorail System Market, by Propulsion Type

Electric Monorail

Maglev Monorail



Global Monorail System Market, by Autonomy

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Completely Autonomous



Global Monorail System Market, by Grade of Automation

GoA0

GoA1

GoA2

GoA3

GoA4



Global Monorail System Market, by Region/ by Country/ Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

