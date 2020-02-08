Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market , Hair Care Products , Eye Care Products – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Overview This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global physician cosmeceuticals market. Rising demand for cosmeceuticals, increasing emphasis on beauty and appearance, and rising awareness about anti-aging are major drivers of the global market.

The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market.



Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Key Segments

The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market has been segmented based on product type and region.In terms of product type, the global market has been divided into skin care products, hair care products, eye care products, injectable Botox, and others.



The skin care products segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to an increase in the prevalence of dermatological conditions and increasing awareness about personal appearance among the geriatric population. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market are Allergan plc, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble Co., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Unilever plc, and ZO Skin Health Inc..



The global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market has been segmented as given below:



Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market, by Product Type

Skin Care Products

Anti-aging

Acne Treatment

Skin Whitening and Hyperpigmentation

Dermal Fillers

Hair Care Products

Hair Repair

Anti-dandruff

Anti-hair Fall

Scalp Repair

Eye Care Products

Prescription Drops

Artificial Tears

Other Eye Care Products

Injectable Botox

Others



Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

