Generator Sales Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Generator Sales Market - Overview Generators are machines that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The study includes mobile or portable generators as well as permanent generators.

However, this study covers generators that are sold by manufacturers to customers and does not include revenue generated by renting the equipment.



This report analyzes and forecasts the generator sales market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of volume (thousand units) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global generator sales market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for generator products during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the generator sales market at the global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global generator sales market.Porter’s Five Forces model for the generator sales market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein fuel, power rating, application, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global generator sales market by segmenting it in terms of fuel, power rating, application, end-user, and region. In terms of fuel, the generator sales market has been classified into diesel, natural gas, and others (propane, biogas, gasoline etc.). Based on power rating, the market has been divided into below 100 kVA, 100 kVA – 500 kVA, 501 – 1000 kVA, and above 1000 kVA. Based on application, the market has been segregated into prime and continuous, standby, and peak shaving. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for generator products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides the actual market size of the global generator sales market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years.Market numbers have been estimated for fuel, power rating, application, and end-user segments of the generator sales market.



Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, sub-regional, and country-level markets.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global generator sales market. Key players functioning in the generator sales market are Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., AKSA Power Generation, Himoinsa S.L., and Generac Holdings Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments.



The global generator sales market has been segmented as follows:



Global Generator Sales Market, by Fuel

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others (including Propane, Biogas, and Gasoline)



Global Generator Sales Market, by Power Rating

Below 100 kVA

100 kVA – 500 kVA

501 kVA – 1000 kVA

Above 1000 kVA



Global Generator Sales Market, by Application

Prime and Continuous

Standby

Peak Shaving



Global Generator Sales Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Global Generator Sales Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Ecuador

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Types of fuel covered by the study include diesel, natural gas, and others (including gasoline, propane, and biogas). In terms of value, the diesel segment accounted for the major share of the generator sales market in 2017.

Power ratings covered by the study include below 100 kVA, 100 kVA – 500 kVA, 501 kVA – 1000 kVA, and above 1000 kVA. In terms of value, the 100 kVA – 500 kVA segment held key share of the market in 2017.

Applications covered in this study include standby, prime and continuous, and peak shaving. In terms of value, the standby segment constituted the prominent share in 2017.

The end-user segment includes residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the industrial segment occupied the major share of the generator sales market in 2017.

Regional segments covered in this study include North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.In terms of value, Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global generator sales market in 2017.



China and ASEAN hold key share of the demand for generators in Asia Pacific.

