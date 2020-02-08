Stand-Up Pouches Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

This report examines the global stand-up pouches market during the historic (2013-2017) and forecast period 2018-2026. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the stand-up pouches market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global stand-up pouches market.

The report begins with an overview of the global stand-up pouches market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as stand-up pouches market. Weighted average pricing analysis of the stand-up pouches market based on capacity type is also included in the global stand-up pouches market report.



To compute the stand-up pouches market size, in-depth secondary research is done.Data points such as regional splits and market split by capacity, material type, design, closure type, product type, and by end use have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates.



The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of stand-up pouches across different industries.



TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as the dynamics of the stand-up pouches market.



TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the stand-up pouches market.



TMR conducted more than 60 interviews with key players present in each country.The main objective of conducting primary interviews is to frame open-ended conversations and gather qualitative as well as quantitative information on the stand-up pouches market.



It should be noted that perspectives of each stakeholder offer a unique insight into the market.



Supply Side Interviews/Discussions: FMI consulted key manufacturers in the stand-up pouches market, industry experts (sales manager, marketing head, purchase manager etc.), trade associations, C-level executives, distributors, and independent consultants



Demand Side Interviews: FMI consulted packaging experts from key end-user companies for stand-up pouches (Food, Beverages, Homecare & Personal Care, Agriculture, Chemicals, Automotive, Tobacco, Healthcare, and Others)

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the stand-up pouches market report is categorically divided into six key sections on the basis of capacity, material type, design, closure type, product type, end use, and region. The report analyzes the global stand-up pouches market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).



The global stand-up pouches market has been segmented as follows –



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Material Type

Plastic

Polyester (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

EVA

Metal (Foil)

Paper



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Product Type

Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches

Retort Stand-Up Pouches

Standard Stand-Up Pouches

Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Design

Round Bottom/Doyen

K-Seal

Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom

Flat Bottom



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Capacity

<2 Oz

2 - 6 Oz

6 - 10 Oz

10 - 14 Oz

>14 Oz



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Closure Type

Tear Notch

Spouts & Fitments

Zippers and Sliders



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By End Use

Food

Sauces, Dips, and Condiments

Baby Food

Pet Food

Ready-to-eat Food

Frozen and Chilled Food/Dried Fruit

Agriculture

Compounds

Nutrients

Plant Additives

Soil Additives

Homecare

Toiletries

Detergents

Liquid Dishwasher

Liquid Soap & Handwash

Lawn & Garden Products

Cleaners

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Dental Care

Bath Salts

Color Cosmetics

Chemicals

Additives

Flavors and Frag.

Coatings

Other Chemicals

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Tobacco Packaging

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceutical

Medical Devices & Implants

Automotive

Motor Oils & Greases

Coolants

Automotive Components

Other Automotive Liquids and Lubes



Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Russia and Scandinavia

A vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global stand-up pouches market by capacity, material type, design, closure type, product type, end use, and region, as well as the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from the sales perspective of the global stand-up pouches market.



To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the stand-up pouches market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global stand-up pouches market.



In the final section of the report, a stand-up pouches market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide stand-up pouches. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the stand-up pouches market.



Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market include Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Hood Packaging, Printpack, Inc. among others.

