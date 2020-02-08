Mitek Appoints Aaron Korsen as Vice President, North American Identity Sales

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com ), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced today that Aaron Korsen has been named Senior Vice President, North American Identity Sales.



Most recently, Aaron led the North America sales operation for the Netsuite services. Prior to Netsuite, Aaron led global sales for Kenandy, a SalesForce Ventures and Lightspeed-backed ERP software company. Before joining Kenandy, Aaron was Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Luxent, a Salesforce.com service partner and application developer. Korsen also spent 23 years at Epicor Software where he was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for its retail division (currently operating as Aptos) and a Vice President of Sales for their manufacturing vertical. Through these roles Aaron has leveraged both direct and channel sales organizations for rapid growth.

“Aaron brings with him more than two decades of cloud computing and software sales leadership experience,” said Max Carnecchia, CEO. “Aaron’s proven track record for building high performing sales teams, accelerating revenue growth and establishing successful and loyal client communities is the perfect fit with Mitek’s identity business.”

Required Information regarding inducement equity grant:

In connection with Mr. Korsen’s employment, the Board of Directors of the Company granted to Mr. Korsen options to purchase up to 92,610 shares of the Company’s common stock. The options have an exercise price of $9.49 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock as quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market on the grant date. The options vest over four years, with 25% of such options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, with the remaining 75% vesting ratably on a monthly basis thereafter. The options have a ten-year term. The options were granted as an inducement to Mr. Korsen to accept employment with the Company and were granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

