Valentine's Day is just around the corner & Colorado's Holden House is ready to make a Suite-Heart Deal in February

Holden House offers Valentine packages all month during February

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs is offering a “Beary Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package" to keep romance alive during February.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs is offering a “Beary Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package" to guests in an ongoing effort to keeping romance alive. During the entire month of February 2020, the award-winning Victorian B&B, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, will create the perfect package for you and your loved one.

Upon arrival, each “Beary Suite-Hearts Valentine Package” couple will be treated to fresh roses, chilled sparkling cider, two commemorative Holden House embossed wine glasses, a rubber ducky and a custom Holden House signature teddy bear to take home as a memory of your getaway. The package also includes one morning of your stay, a specially prepared gourmet breakfast served in the privacy of your suite one morning of your stay. The “Beary Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package" will be available throughout the month of February, so every couple with even the most demanding schedules will be able to take time out for a romantic stay. Let your Valentine know you care, all through February and book now to guarantee a special gift for your sweetheart!

The six lovely Holden House suites feature private baths, sitting areas, fireplaces and queen or king size beds. And, throughout the month, guests can also take advantage of two discounts: Stay 2 get 2nd 1/2 price Sunday-Thursday or Stay 3 and get 3rd free any days of the week. Call 888-565-3980 or visit the website at HoldenHouse.com to #BookDirect and take advantage of add-on and discount packages.

COST: $125.00 + Room Rate (Range from $165-195/night) plus tax (Minimum Night Stay May Apply)

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn video tour gives guest a glimpse of Victorian charm and award-winning hospitality



