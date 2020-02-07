Technical Ceramics Market by Material (Oxide and Non-Oxide), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings, and Ceramic Matrix Composites), and End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technical Ceramics Market by Material, Product, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844038/?utm_source=GNW



The global technical ceramics market was valued at $8.03 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach $13.09 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Ceramics made for or used in technical applications are known as technical ceramics. Technical ceramics exhibit excellent electrical properties and dielectric strength, which favors their use in technical applications. Apart from this, they exhibit properties such as excellent strength, purity, hardness, density, fracture toughness, thermal & electrical conductivity, and thermal expansion. Due to these properties, technical ceramics are highly recommended electrical insulators & connector bodies, high-temperature components, water faucet valves, mechanical seals, vacuum chambers & vessels, centrifuge linings, and other products.



Technical ceramics are known for their properties such as high-temperature stability, corrosion resistance, thermal shock resistance, and hardness; that makes them superior over other materials. As a result electronics, automotive, and power generation industries are using this material to produce high-quality components; thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Since, technical ceramics are used to produce smaller electronic components, the trend for miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry further boosts their adoption. However, the need to produce custom products in most of the end-use industries is expected to hamper the growth of the global market.



The global technical ceramics market is segmented on the basis of material, product, end-use industry, and region. By material type, the global market is studied across oxide ceramics and non-oxide ceramics. By product, the global market is segmented into monolithic ceramics, ceramic coatings, and ceramic matrix composites. By end-use industry, the global market is classified into electronics & semiconductors, automotive, energy & power, industrial, medical, military & defense, other industries. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major market players operating and profiled in the global technical ceramics market are KYOCERA Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Rauschert GmbH, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, CoorsTek Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., and 3M, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., and KCC CORPORATION.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global technical ceramics market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

- Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.







KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Material

- Oxide

- Non-Oxide

• By Product

- Monolithic Ceramics

- Ceramic Coatings

- Ceramic Matrix Composites

• By End-User

- Electronics & Semiconductor

- Automotive

- Energy & Power

- Industrial

- Medical

- Military & Defense

- Others

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• KYOCERA Corporation

• Albemarle Corporation

• Morgan Advanced Materials plc

• Rauschert GmbH

• McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

• CoorsTek Inc.

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• 3M

• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

• KCC CORPORATION.

The other players in the value chain include Superior Technical Ceramics, Ceradyne Inc., Ortech Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.