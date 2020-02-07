Traveller Medical Assessment Requirement

SAMOA, February 7 - ALL Travellers Originating From or Transiting through the countries and States as referred to in the travel advisory, are required to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before ARRIVAL. This medical clearance is required for check-in prior to issuing of boarding passes.

Letter/Certificate must have the clinic letter head, doctor’s full name, signature and stamp (note: stamp must reflect registration/provider number) and is to be presented on arrival to health officers at port of entry.

Medical check entails:

General medical consultation/assessment for fitness to travel and you are not currently sick.

Any laboratory investigation is the discretion of your medical doctor based on assessment and travel history within the past 14 days prior to travel to Samoa as testing for corona virus 2019 (2019-nCoV) is not readily available in all countries.

Tests for Corona Virus is now a requirement for travellers from:

China; Hong Kong; Macau; Japan; Singapore; Thailand

The medical report must be within 3 days before arrival; meaning the medical report/certificate should not be more than 3 days old.

The health declaration form is filled inflight or on arrival in Samoa.

Please follow the MoH website ( https://www.health.gov.ws/ ) for country status as we continue to update the table.

For more information contact Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen on Phone: (685) 66503 / 7676015 or Email: robertt@health.gov.ws or Dr Sarah Brown email: sarahb@health.gov.ws