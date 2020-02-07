U.S Smart Meter Data Management Market by Component, Deployment Model, and Application: U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

U. S Smart Meter Data Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), and Application (Electric, Gas, and Water): U. S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Smart meter data management refers to long-term data storage and management of huge quantity of data delivered by various smart meters. In addition, it helps organizations to gather, store, and process all types of data to help organizations to deal with increase in volume of data and provides useful information for obtaining better insights. Furthermore, it enables organization to import the data, validate the data, and cleanse and process it before making it available for the various analysis and billing process. In addition, various systems associated with smart meter data management system includes meter-to-cash system, workforce management system, asset management, and other systems.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the U.S. to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drive the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nation, boost the demand for smart meter data management products. However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volume of data are expected to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, increase in volume of meter data & high demand for predictive analysis and integration of advance technologies such as AI in smart meter data management are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

The U.S. smart meter data managements market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into meter data management system (MDMS), meter data analytics (MDA), and software communication. Services are further studied across consulting, project management, implementation & integration, and other support services. By deployment type, it is divided into cloud based and on-premise. Based on the application the market is bifurcated into electric, gas and water. By country, the market is analyzed across the U.S.

The key players profiled in the U.S. smart meter data management market analysis are Oracle Corporation, Arad Group, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Enoro, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., and Landis+Gyr. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



By Component

• Software

o Meter Data Management System (MDMS)

o Meter Data Analytics (MDA)

o Software Communication

• Services

o Consulting

o Project Management

o Implementation and Integration

o Other Support Services



By Deployment Mode

• On-Premise

• Cloud



By Application

• Electric

• Gas

• Water



• Oracle Corporation

• Arad Group

• Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

• Elster Group GmbH

• Itron

• Siemens AG

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Enoro

• ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.

• Landis+Gyr

