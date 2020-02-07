CooperCompanies Appoints Mark Drury as New Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Announces Randal L. Golden to Retire

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) today announced that Mark Drury has been appointed Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective February 15, 2020, reporting to Albert G. White, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Drury joined CooperCompanies in January of 2011 and is currently the company’s Deputy General Counsel with responsibility for CooperVision’s global legal function along with certain corporate matters. Mr. Drury succeeds Randal L. Golden who announced his plans to retire after many successful years with the company. As part of a smooth transition, Randy will continue to serve in a legal advisory role until February 1, 2021.

“I am very pleased to have Mark join our executive team,” said Mr. White. “Mark has a proven track record of success and his strong leadership skills will ensure our Legal Department remains well positioned to support the organization’s growth into the future.”

“On behalf of CooperCompanies, I want to thank Randy for his years of dedicated service,” continued Mr. White. “Randy was instrumental in building CooperCompanies’ legal function and we greatly appreciate everything he has done and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Prior to joining CooperCompanies, Mr. Drury was an attorney with Latham & Watkins after completing both his MBA and JD from the University of California at Berkeley. Mr. Drury lives with his family in the San Francisco Bay Area and will continue to be based at the corporate headquarters in San Ramon, California.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.