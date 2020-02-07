Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market by Drug Class (Statins, PCSK9 Inhibitors, Bile Acid Sequestrants, Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors, Fibric Acid Derivatives, and Combination): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market by Drug Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844049/?utm_source=GNW



The global antihyperlipidemic drugs market accounted for $9,456 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $16,864 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Lipids are defined as the organic compounds that are fatty acids. These fatty acids are essential and serve as building blocks of the cellular membranes in the living organisms. However, surge in level of lipids in the blood leads to their deposition in the arteries. This deposition of the lipids in the arteries leads to blockage, which in turn increases the risk of heart attacks. Therefore, the condition requires early detection and treatment. The treatment of hyperlipidemia is carried out using antihyperlipidemic drugs. Some of the antihyperlipidemic drugs available in the market include statins, bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, and others.

The factors that contribute for the growth of the market include surge in sedentary lifestyle. Furthermore, rise in incidence of disorders related to distributed cholesterol levels in the blood also contributes to the growth of the antihyperlipidemic drugs market. Moreover, surge in awareness regarding complications related with hyperlipidemia is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of the treatment hinders the market growth. Conversely, growth opportunities exhibited by emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The antihyperlipidemic drugs market size is studied based on segments, drug class and region, to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug class, the market is divided into statins, pcsk9 inhibitors, bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibric acid derivatives, and combination. Based on region, the antihyperlipidemic drugs market size is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global antihyperlipidemic market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market



Key Market Segments

• By Drug Class

o Statins

o PCSK9 Inhibitors

o Bile Acid Sequestrants

o Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

o Fibric Acid Derivatives

o Combination

o Symptoms Check

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



List of key players profiled in the report:

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck KGaA

• Johnson and Johnson

• Bayer AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• AstraZeneca plc,



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844049/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.