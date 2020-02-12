DSV Air & Sea, Inc Employees File Complaint for Unpaid Overtime Wages

Employees who have worked for DSV Air & Sea, Inc within the last three years have filed a lawsuit over alleged failure to pay overtime wages.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 4, 2020, former employees (“Plaintiffs”) of DSV Air & Sea, Inc. (“DSV”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit against their former employer in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey (Case No.: 2:20-cv-01204). The Plaintiffs allege DSV violated the Fair Labor Standard Act (“FLSA”) and seek to recover unpaid overtime wages.

DSV is a logistics and transportation company headquartered in Clark, New Jersey. Plaintiffs worked as Ocean Import Agents for DSV and were paid based on an annual salary. Plaintiffs allege that DSV violated the wage and hour provisions of the FLSA by intentionally misclassifying them as salaried employees, which resulted in them being denied overtime wages. Plaintiffs allege that they routinely worked over forty (40) hours per week without receiving proper overtime compensation (“time-and-a-half”) their regular rate of pay for all hours in excess of forty (40) each week.

According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs were primarily responsible for tracking and tracing customer goods throughout the proper supply chain. Plaintiffs allege that they were given a voluminous amount of work, that required them to work overtime regularly, despite not being properly compensated for this additional time. Plaintiffs allege that their experiences were similar to other logistics agents, encompassing all Ocean Import Agents, Ocean Export Agents, Ocean Import Agents, Ocean Export Agents, Air Import Agents, Air Export Agents and Customer Service Agents.

Additional information regarding how other salaried logistics agents who work or worked for DSV Air & Sea, Inc. can join this case can be found here or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, at 410-244-7005.

The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl, Nichols Kaster, PLLP and Schall & Barasch, LLC represent the Plaintiffs in this matter. All firms are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.

