Genetic Edge Compounds Perfect Complement For Americans Working Out

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOCA RATON, FL – Seventy-three percent of Americans work out one or more times a week. Another 18 percent of Americans work out one to two hours every day.

These exercise buffs are committed to improving their fitness and performance.

That is where Genetic Edge Compounds can help.

“We have developed high-quality dietary supplements that professionals in the exercise industry respect,” said Brad Howard, CEO of the Texas-based nutritional supplement company. “I started working out about two decades ago, just like many of our customers. I realized what type of supplements people needed, as well as how to improve them.”

That was the impetus of Genetic Edge Compounds, which now plans to promote nationwide five of its most popular supplements:

N.O.-Flo utilizes a synergistic blend of ingredients and patented ingredients as a support system for nitric oxide production.

Thermanite 212, which gives new meaning to fat burner supplements on the market, was developed to help with weight loss and which appeals to your average “Joe” or fitness competitor, who wants to curb their appetite while maintaining energy, focus, and drive.

Nitroglide is a synergistic joint formula designed to support overworked joints and maintain a healthy balance of joint lubrication and function.

Test MD aids in the body’s optimization of blood testosterone levels while at the same time manage and control estrogen and DHT.

GLYCOshred is an advanced glucose disposal formula designed to help utilize carbohydrates to their maximum potential and help support a healthy insulin balance.

Howard emphasized that GEC supplements are for anyone looking to improve their physical appearance or who need an extra boost during their work out.

“Our products help people perform at their highest level possible,” Howard said. “GEC wants to help deliver products that give anyone – people walking for exercise or professional athletes – the drive and determination to reach their goals. We help you become a better you.”

For more information, visit GEC at Instagram (@gec_team) or its website at geneticedgecompounds.net.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Genetic Edge Compounds 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.