Webinar February 18: The Latest on EERE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells R&D Portfolio

Join the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office's (EERE's) Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program's H2IQ Hour on February 18, 2020, at 12 p.m. EST, featuring an update on EERE's hydrogen and fuel cells activities, future plans, and focus areas. EERE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program Director, Dr. Sunita Satyapal, will highlight hydrogen and fuel cell technology status and progress toward achieving DOE targets, discussing specific examples of how the Program's project portfolio is addressing technology challenges. The H2IQ Hour will also introduce the Program's H2@Scale vision and the newly selected projects that support it. Additional topics will include international engagements and how stakeholders can get involved with the Program.

The H2IQ Hour will include a live presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A, and it will be recorded and posted online.

