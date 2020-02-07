Uppercut Brands Launches New Direct-to-Consumer Online Store

/EIN News/ -- New Web Presence to Expand Product Offering & Margins

NEW YORK , Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uppercut Brands (OTC PINK: UCUT ) an urban fashion and lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce that its first branded line, “No Found Identification,” has updated its online store with all-new branded and limited edition apparel. The online store is located at www.NFID.com . The NFID streetwear collection includes hand lettered designs and custom printed artwork.

NO FOUND IDENTIFICATION (NFID) is a division of Upper Cut Brands, Inc. The clothing crafted by NFID is inspired by the heart and soul of the country that raised us.

“NFID is born from the hip-hop, punk rock, and hard work that defined our youth and shaped our destiny. Today, that identity lives on in what we create for a vast market of people who want to cloak themselves in a combination of nostalgia and a desire to keep these important cultural staples moving forward,” stated Eric Weisblum, CEO, Uppercut Brands. “It’s made for the rebellious at heart… the makers, the doers, and those who refuse to be defined. It’s workwear for the creative – durable, authentic, and designed to wear the markings and memories of individual journeys.

“Our commitment to the consumer is simple: to design the highest quality, most durable workwear available, so it can become a canvas for your life.”

“It is very exciting to launch our ecommerce site and to bring our first apparel to market. The company plans to introduce new, limited, and original designed products throughout the year working with artists and collaborations across many different cultures,” added Weisblum. “And by commercializing our creations direct-to-consumer we can widen margins that will inevitably be imperative to Wall Street and our valued investors.”

For more information regarding NFID please visit www.nfid.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: IR@UPPERCUTBRANDS.COM



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.