Rhodes Group Expands Its Workforce

/EIN News/ -- Albuquerque, New Mexico, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhodes Group (Rhodes), a healthcare information technology and services company based in Albuquerque, NM, quadrupled its workforce at the beginning of 2020, bringing the team to a total of 84 IT and healthcare professionals.

Rhodes Group offers software and services that enable health systems to realize the full value of their clinical laboratory and the insight behind the clinical data it produces. Founded in 2000, Rhodes was acquired by TriCore Reference Laboratories in 2015 as the organization sought to harness the convergence of IT and healthcare to ready itself for the future. On January 1, 2020, the organization integrated TriCore’s legacy IT team into the Rhodes Group team, creating a single streamlined organization, poised to deliver premium service and innovative products to Rhodes customers in healthcare systems across the country.

Says James Brown, CEO of Rhodes Group, “This integration and growth provides a significant benefit for Rhodes clients, giving us the depth of force to provide outstanding service and support. Furthermore, our combination of clinical and IT expertise establishes Rhodes as a needed partner for healthcare entities facing reduced revenue opportunities and increasing IT complexity. Our nation-wide presence will continue to increase as we further our efforts to improve healthcare outcomes and reduce cost.”

About Rhodes Group

Rhodes Group was founded in 2000 and acquired by TriCore Reference Laboratories in 2015, at which time the organization moved its headquarters to Albuquerque, NM. Rhodes provides laboratory software solutions, consulting and professional services to improve the effectiveness of pre-analytical, post-analytical and revenue cycle management processes. Rhodes C21 is a LIS-neutral 21st Century Lab IT infrastructure that optimizes laboratory operations and clinical diagnostics to help labs address the challenges of today and prepare for the future. The Rhodes Group team brings more than 100 years of laboratory and technology experience to help labs significantly reduce costs, improve patient outcomes, and navigate the new healthcare marketplace.

