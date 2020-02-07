Angola and Germany sign cooperation agreements

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 7 - Angola and Germany signed Friday, in Luanda, two cooperation agreements in the fields of air transport services and professional technical training.,

The legal documents were signed in the presence of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, who is in the country on a working visit of a few hours.

The agreements are considered to mark an important step in strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries.

The first agreement was signed by the Angolan minister of Transport, Ricardo de Abreu, and the German ambassador to Angola, Dirk Loke.

The second was signed by the Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, and the Secretary-General of the German Academic Service and Exchange, Dorothea Ruland.

