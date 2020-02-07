DNA-Encoded Libraries Platforms and Services Market, 2020-2030

INTRODUCTION The process of drug development, beginning from the discovery of a molecule to its commercial launch, takes around 10-15 years and capital investments worth USD 4-10 billion.

, It is a well-known fact that only a small proportion of molecules, which are selected for further investigation during the initial stages of research, are actually translated into product candidates. Given the complexities involved in the drug discovery process, the overall research and development (R&D) expenditure in the pharmaceutical / biotechnology sector has steadily increased over time. Specifically, in 2019, the R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion; over 16,000 drug molecules were reportedly evaluated during the year. The industry is presently under tremendous pressure not only to identify ways to mitigate the risks of failure of drug discovery programs but also to meet the expectations of a growing patient population.



DNA-encoded libraries (also known as DELs), owing to their advantages (such as library size, cost and equipment needs) over high-throughput screening, have demonstrated to be a sophisticated combinatorial drug discovery tool for synthesis and screening of large collections of small molecule compounds. Interestingly, DNA-encoded libraries encompassing as high as 40 trillion different molecules have been developed, enabling screening, hit identification and discovery of pharmacological leads (including macrocycles, natural products and small molecules) against undruggable and unique targets using a single library and accelerating the process of drug development. Moreover, introduction of automated screening of small organic ligands using DNA-encoded chemical libraries has enabled identification of potential lead molecules within a time duration of 10 days.



Several mid-sized to large companies have undertaken initiatives towards building in-house DNA-encoded library technology. In addition, players have forged strategic alliances with service providers for accessing the latter’s DNA-encoded libraries for the purpose of drug discovery. The growing number of drug discovery projects, coupled to the rapid progression of molecules through various stages of drug discovery, is expected to continue to increase demand for such advanced drug discovery tools.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “DNA-Encoded Libraries: Platforms and Services Market,2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the untapped opportunities these DNA-encoded likely to bring in the field of drug discovery. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

• An overview of the current market landscape of DNA-encoded libraries, featuring details on the type of pharmacological lead (macrocycles, natural products, peptides and small molecules), library size, method of library synthesis, type of therapeutic target and type of therapeutic area.

• An overview of the landscape of DNA-encoded library developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, type of service offered (screening service / hit identification, hit optimization / validation, custom library design / synthesis, in-house drug development and DNA-encoded library service kits) and geographical location.

• A detailed analysis of the partnerships related to DNA-encoded libraries, which have been established in the recent past, covering research collaborations, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions, distribution agreements, service alliances, and other relevant agreements.

• Elaborate profiles of the prominent service providers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, DNA-encoded library portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

• A brief overview of the initiatives taken by big pharma companies (such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis, Pfizer and Roche) involved in this domain, highlighting the key focus areas of these players along with information on the recent deals inked with the DNA-encoded library providers (if available). It also features company snapshots for each of the above-mentioned companies.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been primarily gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It presents a high-level view on the current scenario within the DNA-encoded libraries developers’ market and its evolution in the short-mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides an introduction to the process of drug discovery and development. In addition, the chapter focuses on the concept of DNA-encoded libraries with information on the evolution of these libraries, advantages over other conventional drug discovery methods and the challenges associated with the same. It also features a brief discussion on the opportunities and the likely future trends in this field.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the current market landscape of DNA-encoded libraries, featuring information on type of pharmacological lead (macrocycles, natural products, peptides and small molecules), library size, method of library synthesis, type of therapeutic target and type of therapeutic area. In addition, the chapter provides an overview of DNA-encoded libraries developers and analysis based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, type of service offered (screening service / hit identification, hit optimization / validation, custom library design / synthesis, in-house drug development and DNA-encoded library service kits) and geographical location.



Chapter 5 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various collaborations and partnerships inked between the players in the recent past; these include research collaborations, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions, distribution agreements, service alliances, and other relevant agreements.



Chapter 6 provides detailed profiles of the prominent service providers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of company, information on its services associated with their DNA-Encoded library, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents a case study on the therapeutic target(s) against which the DNA-encoded libraries are capable of identifying potential leads. Examples of such targets include undruggable cancer targets (special focus on GPCRs), DNA repair targets (special focus on PARP inhibitors) and other targets (such as alpha-1-acid glycoprotein (AGP), carbonic anhydrase IX, mitogen-activated protein kinase 14 (MAPK14), Neurokinin 3 (NK3), receptor?interacting protein 1 kinase (RIP1), soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) and interleukin 2).



Chapter 8 presents overview of the initiatives taken by big pharma companies (such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, GSK, Novartis, Pfizer and Roche) involved in this domain, highlighting the key focus areas of these players along with information on the recent deals inked with the DNA-encoded library providers (if available). It also features company snapshots for each of the above-mentioned companies.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting likely growth of DNA-encoded libraries market till the year 2030, on the basis of likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future.



Chapter 10 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it highlights the various evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of the DNA-encoded library screening approach.



Chapter 11 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

