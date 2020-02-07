Rallies by Iranian communities in Europe and the US supporting anti-regime protests in Iran

Rally by Members of Iranian diaspora and the MEK supporters in support the nationwide uprising and the Resistance Units in Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, United States, Nederland

Iran on the verge of major change

Political dignitaries, members of parliament, and human rights advocates will also participate and address the protests and rallies” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of the 1979 revolution, which ended the monarchic dictatorship, Iranian communities in Europe and the United States, supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, will hold rallies today, and tomorrow, February 7 and 8, 2020. More rallies will be held during the following week.

Political dignitaries, members of parliament, and human rights advocates will also participate and address the protests and rallies. They will draw attention to the fate of 12,000 protesters arrested during the November uprising in Iran, and call on the international community, in particular, the European Union, to condemn the clerical regime for its countless crimes and to stand with the Iranian people and their desire for the establishment of a pluralistic and democratic government.

Rallies will include displays and will be followed by a march in several cities. Iranians will honor the memories of resistance heroes who were slain in February 1982 in Iran.

These rallies are part of an international campaign by Iranian communities throughout Europe, the US, and Canada, and will be held in Washington, DC, London, Paris Brussels, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Toronto, Rome, Munich, and Geneva.

---------------------

Background –

Nationwide anti-regime protests in November 2019 and January 2020, which shook the regime’s foundations, manifested the people’s desire for a regime change. The ruling theocracy responded by suppression, including the massacre of more than 1,500 and arresting 12,000 protesters. The Iranian economy is in a free fall and continuing protests in Iraq and Lebanon have delivered strategic blows to the mullahs’ belligerence in the region, which was indispensable to their survival for four decades. The regime’s officials repeatedly warn about the explosive state of affairs and the looming even larger protests. These developments make it palpably clear that Iran is on the verge of major change.

7 Feb 2020 - Rally by Iranian diaspora & the MEK supporters in support the #Iran nationwide uprising



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.