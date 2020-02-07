UPS Strengthens Its Air Network In Mexico

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A new flight from Querétaro will enable greater capacity for express delivery into the United States and around the world

New air route will benefit leading industries in the region, such as aerospace, automotive and manufacturing

UPS (NYSE: UPS) has announced a new flight for export shipments out of Querétaro. With its inaugural ceremony taking place yesterday, this new route features an Airbus A300 aircraft, with 55 tons of cargo capacity. The investment in UPS’s smart global logistics network allows Mexican businesses more opportunity to take advantage of the USMCA to export their products to the United States and Canada.

“The new air route will help drive the growth and export opportunities for businesses of all sizes in the state of Querétaro," commented Michael Cuesta, UPS Mexico director of marketing. “As a national frontrunner in the automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors, this region of Mexico has experienced strong economic growth. And UPS, as a leader in global logistics, is investing here to further support the economic development and connect our customers to the rest of the world.”

The new flight will strengthen UPS’s operations, aligning them with the growth dynamics of the companies in the state of Querétaro and the rest of the Bajío region. Operating Monday to Friday evenings, the new flight extends pickup services by up to three and a half hours. This gives businesses more time to prepare their export packages as well as greater flexibility in the event of emergency shipments.

Shipments from Querétaro will arrive at the UPS Worldport global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, the centerpiece of the world’s largest logistics network, allowing shippers to connect with their customers in the United States and around the world in mere hours.

To help customers in the region get started, UPS is offering preferential rates in the state, with discounts of up to 50 percent when opening a new account, and a 20 percent discount* on domestic and export shipments at UPS Customer Centers located in Querétaro.

*Terms and Conditions / 20% discount coupon

The 20% discount coupon applies to UPS rates and available zip codes, which can be found at ups.com. This discount coupon is only applicable for domestic and international shipping and freight from UPS Customer Centers in the state of Querétaro (UPS Bernardo Quintana and UPS El Prado).This coupon will only be valid when a digital or printed copy is presented from February 6 to April 30, 2020. It is not valid in conjunction with other promotions and/or discounts. Please consult the UPS privacy notice, as well as the terms and conditions of the company’s domestic and international shipping and freight services at ups.com and at UPS Customer Centers.

About UPS

