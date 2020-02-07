Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and BLK announce long term partnership

BLK is pleased to announce the signing of a technical sponsorship agreement with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

The partnership will see BLK become the official technical partner of the KRU, supplying the Simbas, Lionesses and Chipu with an extensive series of high-end performance product. Renowned for creating collaborative dynamic designs, BLK will provide a range of supporters’ product that will be available globally.

Brian Katzen, chairman of BLK Africa expressed the brand’s excitement at partnering with the KRU saying: “This is an important moment for our African footprint and we are ecstatic to welcome the Kenyan national teams to the BLK family.”

“Given Kenya’s rich rugby heritage, this partnership plays a vital part in our strategic growth throughout Africa.”

“We look forward to kitting Kenya’s premier rugby players in quality performance apparel with world-class designs that will capture the spirit of Kenyan rugby!”

“ We are very pleased to have finalized this agreement with BLK. They come with a fantastic reputation in the sporting world and we look forward attaining greater heights together, “ said KRU Secretary Ian Mugambi.

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com



