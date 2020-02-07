Spas and Beauty Salons Market to be Worth around USD 190.81 Billion by 2024 - Zion Market Research

Spas and Beauty Salons

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global spas and beauty salons market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar, The Roose Parlour and Spa, Butterfly Studio Salon & Spa, Robert James Salon and Spa, Muse Salon & Spa LLC are some of the key vendors of spas and beauty salons across the world. These players are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the spas and beauty salons market study.

Citing an instance, in August 2018, Sunnyside Spa and Salon Fest launched deals on beauty & personal care services.

As estimated in this report, the global spas and beauty salons market stood at US$ 128.59 billion in 2017. Witnessing a tremendous rise during the period from 2018 to 2024, the revenue in this spas and beauty salons market is expected to reach US$ 190.81 billion by the end of the forecast period. The main types available in this spas and beauty salons market are spas and beauty salons.

Enlarged Focus On Personal Appearance To Boost Market Size

“Growing focus on personal appearance and rise in disposable incomes along with the implementation of novel methods in spa technology are predicted to boost spas and beauty salons market trends,” says the author of this study. Apart from this, spas and beauty salons market is expected to gain traction in the years ahead as a major chunk of urban population prefers spa and salon services that aid them in rejuvenating & relaxing from their hectic schedules. In addition, escalating demand for healthy and standard life patterns is one of the key factors propelling the scope of spas and beauty salons market. High acceptance of spas and salon services among teenage population is expected to generate lucrative demand for the industry in the years ahead.

High cost of skilled professionals along with exorbitant product and service costs, however, are projected to inhibit the expansion of spas and beauty salons market in the near future. Nevertheless, launching of customized products & technological innovations in spas & beauty salons are predicted to provide lucrative avenues for the business over the years ahead.

Wide Acceptance Of Products To Support North America Maintain Dominance

Regionally, North America has been leading the worldwide spas and beauty salons market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the spas and beauty salons market study. Rising acceptance of beauty salon products & services by professionals as well as individuals is the main factor behind the dominance of the North America spas and beauty salons market. The large number of market players headquartered in North America focusing on strategic alliances, R&D activities, and introduction of new products & services is another significant factor that is supporting this regional spas and beauty salons market. In addition, rapidly altering lifestyles of the urban population base and massively rising health & skin problems of geriatric population in the region is anticipated to drive expansion of spas and beauty salons market size.

The global spas and beauty salons market is segmented as follows:

By Type

- Spas

Day Spas

Club Spas

Medical Spas

Destination Spas

Mineral Springs Spa

Resort and Hotel Spas

- Beauty Salons

Hair Salon

Waxing Salon

Nail Salon

Tanning Salon

Facials and Skin Care Salon

Full-Service Salon

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

