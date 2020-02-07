Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market to be Worth Around USD 27,815 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research
Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market expected to generate around USD 27,815 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2025
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Generic Oncology Drugs Market by Molecule (Large and Small), by Administration Route (Oral and Parenteral), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global generic oncology drugs market was USD 18,190 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 27,815 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.
Branded oncology drugs are bioequivalent to generic drugs in dosage form, quality, strength, intended use, and administration route. After the expiry of the specific patent, any other manufacturer can copy and produce the same branded drugs at an affordable cost. Generic oncology drugs are widely used in the healthcare industry to treat cancer. Notable improvements in data mixing technology are anticipated to accelerate the pace of market development for generic oncology medicines and the price of cancer therapy. Advanced technologies, such as real-world information, mobile apps, and artificial intelligence, have succeeded in achieving a high patient engagement rate, resulting in the increased patient awareness about different kinds of cancer treatment options.
The global generic oncology drugs market is fragmented on the basis of molecule, administration route, and distribution channel. By molecule, the global generic oncology drugs market includes small and large molecules. Small molecules accounted for the major share in the global generic oncology drugs market in 2018, as they have excellent pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic profile. Large molecules consist of biologics that are gaining enormous momentum in the current situation, as they resemble biomolecules present in the human body.
Based on administration route, the global market includes oral and parenteral. The parenteral segment accounted for a significant share of the global generic oncology drugs market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast time period as well. The distribution channel segment of the generic oncology drugs market comprises hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacies accounted for a notable share in the global generic oncology drugs market. Online pharmacies are expected to register the highest CAGR in the future globally.
The Asia Pacific generic oncology drugs market is expected to register a high rate of growth in the future and present important income generating possibilities for drug manufacturing companies. Increasing research and development activities related to biological and targeted drug therapies, early expiry of patents, and rising concentration on personalized therapy medication are some key factors contributing to the Asia Pacific market for generic oncology drugs. However, strict laws concerning drug discovery and development process in Japan could limit the regional market for generic oncology drugs.
Some major companies in the global generic oncology drugs market are Amgen, Bayer Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lily and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche, ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, CELGENE Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, and Sanofi.
This report segments the global generic oncology drugs market into:
Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Molecule Analysis
Large Molecule
Small Molecule
Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Administration Route Analysis
Oral
Parenteral
Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Global Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Regional Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
