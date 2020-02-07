YANGAROO Grants Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (“Yangaroo”, “Company”), (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), the software leader in work-flow management and media distribution solutions, is pleased to announce a grant of stock options (the “Options”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 1,095,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, following the expiration of 912,500 options in January 2020.



The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.115 per share. Following 10% of the Options vesting on the date of grant, the remaining 90% will vest as to a third on each 6-month anniversary following the date of grant.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, this grant of options will result in a total of 7,097,500 options issued and outstanding and 247,476 options remaining available for grant.

About YANGAROO:

Yangaroo is a software leader in work-flow management for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss

Phone: (416) 534-0607

gary.moss@yangaroo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of YANGAROO, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of YANGAROO to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including but not limited to: the use of proceeds of the offering, receipt of all necessary approvals of the offering, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; negotiation uncertainties and other risks of the technology industry. Although YANGAROO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause YANGAROO’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither YANGAROO assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.



