Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Valerie Jochen to its Board of Directors

Appointment is Part of Continued Board Refreshment Process

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) announced today Ms. Valerie Jochen has been appointed to Gulfport’s Board of Directors, effective February 6, 2020.



David M. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Gulfport is very pleased to welcome Valerie to our Board as part of our ongoing refreshment process. Valerie has decades of experience in petroleum engineering and subsurface technical review and analysis, with a focus on unconventional gas development. Her strong technical acumen, overall oil and gas business experience and collegial and objective style will complement our current directors’ expertise and support the execution of our strategic plans to build long-term sustainable shareholder value.”

Ms. Jochen has more than 35 years of technical industry experience and brings significant expertise in petroleum engineering and analysis of unconventional reservoirs to Gulfport. Ms. Jochen currently serves as a Professor of Practice in Reservoir Engineering at Texas A&M University, where she began in January 2018 following a nearly 20-year career at Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB). From July 2010 to May 2016, Ms. Jochen served as a Schlumberger Fellow and Technical Director of Unconventional Resources, focused on the technology and resources needed to optimize the development of unconventional reservoirs. From November 1997 to July 2010, Ms. Jochen held various other senior level positions with Schlumberger, including Technology Director of Reservoir Stimulation, Technical Director of Unconventional Gas and Domain Career Leader for Reservoir Engineering. From May 1991 to November 1997, Ms. Jochen served as a Reservoir Engineer and Division Vice President for S.A. Holditch and Associates, and from December 1984 to December 1989, she worked as a Reservoir Engineering and Planning Supervisor for Mobil Exploration & Production. Ms. Jochen began her career in 1979 with Superior Oil Company and served in a variety of production and reservoir engineering positions. Ms. Jochen holds a Bachelor of Science degree, a Master of Science degree and a Doctor of Philosophy in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M University. In addition, Ms. Jochen is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas.

Following Ms. Jochen’s appointment, Gulfport’s Board is now comprised of eight directors, seven of whom are independent and five of whom have joined the Board in the last three years.

About Gulfport

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC. For more information, please visit www.gulfportenergy.com .

