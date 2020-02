Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | Oncology Day on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY. 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY. Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.

on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Miami, FL. Oppenheimer's 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. Following each live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company’s immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune™, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

