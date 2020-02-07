Secure Technology Alliance Event to Assess Federal Government Efforts to Advance Identity Management and Access Security

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance welcomes government and security executives and thought leaders to attend Securing Federal Identity 2020 in Arlington, VA. This event highlights the present and future direction of the government’s efforts to manage identities and secure access across all federal agencies. Government and industry experts gather at this event every year to discuss authentication technology developments and innovations in federal identity credentialing and access security.



Securing Federal Identity 2020 will take place June 22-23, 2020 at Hilton Crystal City in Arlington, VA. Early bird registration discounts are available until May 1, 2020. To register for the event or find more information, visit www.securingfederalidentity.com .

“Cross-industry discussions are critical in order to explore the effective use of identity credentials and mobile identity technologies. We look forward to bringing together government, security executives and industry leaders for meaningful conversation about federal government identity and security policy issues,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This year, the event will feature recent information on all of the policies, technologies, and implementation strategies impacting federal identity today.”

The event will include keynotes, roundtables and panels covering topics including:

Federal PIV credentials usage for two-factor authentication

PIV-enabled E-PACS expansion for access security

Mobile driver’s licenses and digital ID credentials

Mobile and cloud identity systems and authentication

Biometrics usage for federal security programs

Evolving standards for cybersecurity frameworks and mobile services

Cyber threats and mitigation programs

Once the conference concludes at noon on the second day, attendees are encouraged to attend the Mobile Driver’s License Industry Leadership Forum on Tuesday, June 23 from 1-5 pm. This add-on educational forum, which requires separate registration, will further explore the mobile driver’s license (mDL) landscape. mDL industry leaders and state motor vehicles agencies will come together to look at the technology and real-world applications for state-issued mobile identity credentials and their uses for identification, authentication, age verification and more.

Government, security or technology-focused thought leaders and experts interested in speaking at the Securing Federal Identity event are invited to submit a proposal by April 10, 2020. For more information on becoming a speaker, visit https://www.securingfederalidentity.com/call-for-speakers/ .

The Securing Federal Identity 2020 conference is open to all individuals and organizations who are interested in learning about the role of secure identity and authentication in government programs. Secure Technology Alliance member organizations and federal government employees receive complimentary or discounted registration pricing. For sponsorship and exhibition information, visit http://www.securingfederalidentity.com/ or contact Shelbey Votapek at svotapek@securetechalliance.org .

For continuing updates on Securing Federal Identity 2020, visit www.securingfederalidentity.com , follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter and use #FedID2020 to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .

CONTACT:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



