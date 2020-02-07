Global Cannabis Concentrate Market to be Worth USD 13.78 Billion By 2026 - Zion Market Research

Cannabis Concentrate Market

Global Cannabis Concentrate Market expected to generate around USD 13.78 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 17.8% between 2019 and 2026

Global Cannabis Concentrate Market expected to generate around USD 13.78 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 17.8% between 2019 and 2026.” — Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Cannabis Concentrate Market by Type (Shatter, Budder, Rosin, Live Resin, and Others) and by End-Use (Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Recreational, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global cannabis concentrate market accounted for USD 3.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 13.78 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 17.8% between 2019 and 2026.

Cannabis or marijuana concentrate is a concentrated mass containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC as the main component. Cannabis concentrates are obtained via extraction. During the extraction process, solvents like carbon dioxide, butane, or ethanol are used to extract cannabis concentrates from the cannabis plant. Cannabis concentrates are commonly called dabs, which are available in various forms and are referred to by many names like shatter, budder, hash, live resin, and butane hash oil. They are consumed in several ways, such as via a water pipe or vaporizer, cooked in edibles, and rolled in joints. Increasing legalization regarding marijuana usage is mainly expected to fuel the growth of the global cannabis concentrate market over the forecast time period.

Get Free Research Report Sample PDF for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cannabis-concentrate-market

Furthermore, the growing adoption of marijuana in medicinal uses in treating fatal diseases, such as Parkinson’s, cancer, and post-traumatic stress disorder, is also anticipated to propel the cannabis concentrates market globally. As per a National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), in 2012, about 25 billion adults experienced chronic pain for more than 90 days. This data indicates a big opportunity for the cannabis concentrate market in chronic pain domain. Additionally, the increasing cannabis concentrates usage for recreational purposes is expected to majorly drive the cannabis concentrate market, as over 30% consumption of marijuana is by people belonging between 18 and 34 age group.

Based on product type, the cannabis concentrate market is classified into shatter, budder, rosin, live resin, and others. Rosin is the latest variety of concentrates in the market and is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other concentrates, owing to its easy to use the feature. Shatter is the most popular type of cannabis concentrate available, due to its high purity and potency. Live resin is extracted via marijuana plants instead of dried buds, which results in a more flavorful product.

Request For Discount and Customization on this Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/4227

On the basis of end-use, the cannabis concentrate market is fragmented into pharmaceutical, food industry, recreational, and others. Cannabis concentrate has several pharmaceutical applications, such as treating fatal diseases like AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, and neurological problems. Consequently, the pharmaceutical industry is a lucrative segment for cannabis concentrate market and is expected to significantly support the cannabis concentrate market growth over the forecasted years. Recreational cannabis concentrate usage is anticipated to be a rapidly-growing segment in the future. Although recreational cannabis has a very low market presence, its demand is almost equal to medicinal cannabis, and with further legalization, the demand for recreational cannabis is predicted to exceed the demand for medicinal cannabis.

The North American cannabis concentrate market is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast time period, owing to the growth in the product demand in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Browse This Research Report with TOC - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cannabis-concentrate-market

Some key players operating in the global cannabis concentrate market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science, Aphria, Maricann Group, Tilray, VIVO Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, STENOCARE, Cronos Group, Terra Tech, and MedMen.

This report segments the global cannabis concentrate market into:

Global Cannabis Concentrate Market: Type Analysis

Shatter

Budder

Rosin

Live Resin

Others

Global Cannabis Concentrate Market: End-Use Analysis

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Recreational

Others

Global Cannabis Concentrate Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Browse more Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Cannabis Retail POS Software Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cannabis-retail-pos-software-market

Automated Cannabis Testing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-cannabis-testing-market

Cannabis Extract Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cannabis-extract-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.