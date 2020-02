Simply Bare™ Organic Now Available in British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Simply Bare™ Organic flower is available for the first time for purchase on the BC Cannabis Stores’ website https://www.bccannabisstores.com/ . It is expected to be in retail stores across the province in the next week. Simply Bare™ Organic flower is also available for sale at retail stores in Saskatchewan.



“Launching Simply Bare™ Organic into our home province of BC is a key step toward achieving Rubicon Organics’ 2020 goals and with the quality of our organic product and our high tech facility nearing full capacity, we are well placed to compete in the premium segment of the cannabis market,” stated Jesse McConnell, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “Quality cannot be rushed, which is why we take the extra time to hang dry and cold cure our flowers, all of which are cultivated in our proprietary living soil. Packaged in recyclable glass jars, Simply Bare™ Organic flower delivers the high quality cannabis that Canadian consumers are demanding.”

Simply Bare™ Organic will initially have two product offerings: BC Organic Blue Dream and BC Organic Creek Congo. BC Organic Blue Dream is the organic version of the classic sativa dominant strain boasting high THC potency, strong blueberry aromas and an impressive terpene profile. BC Organic Creek Congo is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain with a spicy, aromatic aroma, and a robust terpene profile.

As previously announced, Rubicon Organics is partnering with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. to deliver the products to provinces. Rubicon Organics expects to announce distribution into other provinces in the coming months.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis and is focused on cultivating and branding certified organic, super-premium cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. The Company is focused on achieving industry leading profitability by combining the sale of high-margin, super-premium organic products with low-cost production. The Company is currently ramping up to production capacity of 11,000 kg of certified organic, super-premium and environmentally sustainable cannabis in 2020.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate:

Margaret Brodie

Chief Financial officer

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' proposed brand launches and path to market are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing state, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to complete construction of its proposed facilities in a timely manner; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under U.S. federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from U.S. federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. state-law legalization, particularly in California, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

