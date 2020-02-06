Film Capacitor Market by product (AC and DC), Type (Paper Film Capacitor and Plastic Film Capacitor) and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Power and Utilities, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global film capacitor market size was valued at $xxx million in 2018, and is projected to reach $xxx million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026. Film capacitor is also knowing as film caps or power film capacitor are generally made with two plastic films, covered with metallic electrodes and wound into a cylindrical shaped winding. These capacitors are generally using polypropylene film as a dielectric, and these are used for high frequency high power application including heating, pulse power energy discharge application, and AC capacitors for electrical distribution. The film capacitor is widely used in different sector, because of their higher characteristics. These capacitors are developed with high precision capacitance values and it retains that values longer than others capacitor types. In addition, the film capacitor have long shelf & service life and they are high reliable with low average failure rate. The capacitor contains different types including metalized capacitor, polyester film, polypropylene film, PTFE film, and polystyrene film.

Film capacitors are one of the most common capacitor types used in electronic equipment and many AC & DC microelectronics and electronics circuits. According to the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the consumer electronics sales in 2015 was valued at USD 220 billion. Rising adoption of electronics component are drive by faster technological obsolete, is expected to drive the film capacitor market during the forecast period.

The demand for film capacitor is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Surge in demand for electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug in hybrid vehicle, which help to boost the demand for film capacitors in this region.

Factors such as high demand for film capacitor in consumer electronics components, rising demand for high temperature film capacitors, and adoption of nanolayer film capacitors, drive the growth of the film capacitor market. However, increase in stringent environmental and manufacturing rules and low pricing margin hamper the film capacitor market growth.



Film capacitor market is segmented into product, type, industry vertical, and region. Based on voltage, the market is bifurcated into AC and DC. Based on type, the market is classified into paper film capacitor and plastic film capacitor. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into automotive, power and utilities, consumer and electronics, telecommunication, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include KEMET Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Electro Technik Industries, Wima GmbH & Co. KG, Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd., and XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.



