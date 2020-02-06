Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drive by Wire Market by Application, Vehicle Type and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844084/?utm_source=GNW



Drive by wire systems are also known as the X by wire and is semi-automatic, computer-controlled technology which is used in autonomous vehicles. This system is used to control the vehicular systems such as handling, braking, steering, and other vehicle motor functions. In addition, electronic components such as sensors and actuators are used to control the vehicular functions and eliminate the need to use traditional mechanical linkages.

Drive by wire market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in development of autonomous vehicles and development of connected infrastructure.

The global drive by wire market is segmented into application, vehicle type, component and region. Depending on application, the market is classified into throttle by wire, shift by wire, brake by wire, park by wire, and steer by wire. On the basis of vehicle type, it is divided into passenger car, commercial vehicle, electric vehicle, and Off-highway vehicles. Components are categorized as Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the Drive by wire market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen, Nissan Motor Corporation, DENSO Corporation, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Hitachi Automotive, and Others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Drive by wire market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Application

o Throttle by wire

o Shift by wire

o Brake by wire

o Park by wire

o Steer by wire



By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Commercial vehicle

o Electric Vehicle

o Off-highway Vehicles





By Component

o Actuator

o Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

o Engine Control Module (ECM)

o Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM)

o Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU)

o Feedback Motor

o Parking Pawl

o Sensors

o others



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844084/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.