County Line Energy Corp. (OTC:CYLC) E-Commerce Site Now Active

/EIN News/ -- Santa Ana, CA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- County Line Energy Corp. (“County Line” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYLC) is pleased to announce the completed integration of ecommerce to the main website, www.growboxecosystem.com pursuant to our News Release of December 02, 2019. Customers interested in purchasing the Alpha unit may do so using direct wire or paypal.



“I am happy to report we can now begin sales of the Alpha units. I would also like to apologize to those customers and shareholders who have been trying to call. We have only gotten to a limited amount of your calls due to difficulties with our phone system. We’ve resolved the situation. As of today, our new phone number is toll free: 1-877-714-8782. Please note it may take a day or so to be reflected on our website. In addition, we will update the number on www.otcmarkets.com when we file our annual reports later this month,” stated Emanuel Margaretis, CEO of County Line Energy Corp, and inventor of the Grow Box 5000.

The GB5K Series Alpha units can be custom skinned to integrate with any type of home décor and can be customized to grow several of the following varieties:

· Basil

· Chives

· Mint

· Oregano

· Water Cress

· Kale

· Lettuce

· Rosemary

· Dill

· Parsley

· Okra

· Small Carrots

· Peppers

· Thai Chilli

· Jalapenos

· Bell and other Peppers

· Cherry Tomatoes

· Cannabis and Hemp

About County Line Energy Corp.

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) is engaged in the business of managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth of “greens”. Indoor, outdoor, controlled, non-controlled ecosystems are our specialty. Our proprietary algorithms and software ensure optimal growth conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. (“County Line”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plan,” “believes,” “will,” “achieve,” “anticipate,” “would,” “should,” “subject to,” or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

County Line Energy Corp. – www.growboxecosystem.com

Investor Contact: Emanuel (“Manny”) Margaretis

Toll-Free: 1.877.714.8782



