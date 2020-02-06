Sologenic Launches First Decentralized Wallet App for SOLO, XRP and Tokenized Stocks

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField has released the very first decentralized wallet app for SOLO, XRP, and Tokenized Assets to support the Sologenic ecosystem.



Sologenic allows users to trade any cryptocurrencies against 30,000 tokenized Stocks & ETFs from 25+ stock exchanges across the globe.

SOLO is the native token of Sologenic, a platform built on the XRP ledger with the sole mission of merging crypto asset markets with traditional finance markets. This new ecosystem facilitates investing and trading of on-demand tokenized assets, including Stocks and ETFs on top of the XRP Ledger.

The decentralized wallet app will allow users to add, access, and manage multiple wallets, view live market prices, review their recent transactions and HODL, and transfer all their digital assets from a single XRP wallet address. Sologenic will be adding decentralized exchange (DEX) functionally to this app in Q2 allowing users to trade securely while they keep their own private keys.

When building the app for SOLO, the SOLO core team focused on Security, UI/UX, Transparency, decentralization, and ease of use.

“Security, ease of use, availability, speed, and decentralization were amongst our top goals when developing the SOLO Wallet apps. The SOLO core team will continue working on the app and will release new updates such as advanced transactions, notifications and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) so users can securely trade digital assets while they keep their own private keys.” Said Reza Bashash , Sologenic Technical Lead

The app is available to download globally for Mobile and Desktop via the Apple Store and Google Play . Download the desktop version for Windows and Mac .

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the licence numbers FVR001049 & FRK000941. The platform supports the top six fiat currencies and a large number of digital assets in 193 countries. Learn more on https://www.coinfield.com .

Press & Media Inquiries



