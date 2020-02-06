Fortinet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights



Total revenue of $614.4 million, up 21% year over year

Product revenue of $238.8 million, up 19% year over year

Billings of $802.3 million, up 24% year over year 1

GAAP operating margin of 19%, up 250 basis points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin of 27%, up 110 basis points year over year 1

GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.66

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.76 1

Cash flow from operations of $190.4 million

Free cash flow of $143.2 million1

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Total revenue of $2.16 billion, up 20% year over year

Product revenue of $788.5 million, up 17% year over year

Billings of $2.60 billion, up 21% year over year 1

Deferred revenue of $2.14 billion, up 27% year over year

GAAP operating margin of 16%, up 310 basis points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin of 25%, up 220 basis points year over year 1

GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.87

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $2.47 1

Cash flow from operations of $808.0 million

Free cash flow of $715.8 million1

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (Nasdaq: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“Our advanced architecture with proprietary SPU technology gives us a significant capacity advantage over our competition as indicated by our security compute ratings and enables us to add additional functionality into our products. Our strong fourth quarter product revenue growth was driven by our ability to include cutting-edge security and networking functionality, including SD-WAN, in our products,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are focused on continuing to gain market share by investing in network security, the build out of our Security Fabric platform, and innovations in the areas of 5G, IoT, edge and cloud security.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2019

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2020, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million

Billings in the range of $635 million to $655 million

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 77.5% to 78.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 19.0% to 20.0%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.52, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. This assumes a diluted share count of 175 million to 177 million.

For the fiscal year 2020, Fortinet currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $2.525 billion to $2.555 billion

Service revenue in the range of $1.635 billion to $1.655 billion

Billings in the range of $3.025 billion to $3.075 billion

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 77.5% to 78.5%

Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $2.70 to $2.73, assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. This assumes a diluted share count of 180 million to 182 million.

Our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We have not reconciled our guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain or out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

1 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call Details

Fortinet will host a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the earnings results. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6913 (domestic) or (224) 357-2188 (international) with conference ID # 6479557. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet’s website at https://investor.fortinet.com and a replay will be archived and accessible at https://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through February 13, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID #6479557.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Participation Schedule:

Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2020

February 11, 2020 – San Francisco, CA





February 11, 2020 – San Francisco, CA Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 3, 2020 – San Francisco, CA





March 3, 2020 – San Francisco, CA Credit Suisse – Software Investor Day (Meetings Only)

March 12, 2020 – New York, NY

Members of Fortinet’s management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Fortinet’s conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company’s web site. To listen to these presentations and access the most updated information and listen to the webcast of each event, please visit the Investor Relations page of Fortinet’s website at https://investor.fortinet.com . The schedule is subject to change.

About Fortinet ( www.fortinet.com )

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network -- today and into the future. The Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog or FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding demand for our products and services, guidance and expectations around future financial results, including guidance and expectations for the first quarter and full year 2020, statements regarding market share gains and innovation and investment areas, and statements regarding the momentum in our business and future growth expectations and objectives. Although we attempt to be accurate in making forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based such that actual results are materially different from our forward-looking statements in this release. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from the statements herein include the following: general economic risks; global economic conditions, country-specific economic conditions, and foreign currency risks; competitiveness in the security market; the dynamic nature of the security market and its products and services; specific economic risks worldwide and in different geographies, and among different customer segments; uncertainty regarding demand and increased business and renewals from existing customers; uncertainties around continued success in sales growth and market share gains; actual or perceived vulnerabilities in our products or services, and any actual or perceived breach of our network or our customers’ networks; longer sales cycles, particularly for larger enterprise, service providers, government and other large organization customers; the effectiveness of our salesforce and failure to convert sales pipeline into final sales; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products and other product functionality risks; risks associated with integrating acquisitions and changes in circumstances and plans associated therewith; sales and marketing execution risks; execution risks around new product development and introductions and innovation; litigation and disputes and the potential cost, distraction and damage to sales and reputation caused thereby or by other factors; cybersecurity threats, breaches and other disruptions; market acceptance of new products and services; the ability to attract and retain personnel; changes in strategy; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organizations; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; risks associated with the adoption of, and demand for, our products and services in general and by specific customer segments; competition and pricing pressure; product inventory shortages for any reason; risks associated with business disruption caused by natural disasters and health emergencies such as earthquakes, fires, power outages, typhoons, floods, health epidemics and viruses such as the coronavirus, and by manmade events such as civil unrest, labor disruption, international trade disputes, international conflicts, terrorism, wars, and critical infrastructure attacks; tariffs and other trade barriers; any political and government disruption around the world, including the impact of any future shutdowns of the U.S. government; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from our investor relations department. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial and liquidity measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Billings (non-GAAP). We define billings as revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the period and adjustments to the deferred revenue balance due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard less any deferred revenue balances acquired from business combination(s) during the period. We consider billings to be a useful metric for management and investors because billings drive current and future revenue, which is an important indicator of the health and viability of our business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings instead of GAAP revenue. First, billings include amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue and are impacted by the term of security and support agreements. Second, we may calculate billings in a manner that is different from peer companies that report similar financial measures. Management accounts for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP revenue and evaluating billings together with GAAP revenue.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP). We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after capital expenditures, can be used for strategic opportunities, including repurchasing outstanding common stock, investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. A limitation of using free cash flow rather than the GAAP measures of cash provided by or used in operating activities, investing activities, and financing activities is that free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash and cash equivalents balance for the period because it excludes cash flows from investing activities other than capital expenditures and cash flows from financing activities. Management accounts for this limitation by providing information about our capital expenditures and other investing and financing activities on the face of the cash flow statement and under the caption “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources” in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K and by presenting cash flows from investing and financing activities in our reconciliation of free cash flow. In addition, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in our industry, may not use free cash flow, may calculate free cash flow in a different manner than we do or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a comparative measure.

Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income plus stock-based compensation, business acquisition-related charges, purchase accounting adjustments, impairment and amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, litigation settlement expenses and, when applicable, other significant non-recurring items in a given quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by GAAP revenue. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the items noted above so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating income instead of operating income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP. First, non-GAAP operating income excludes the items noted above. Second, the components of the costs that we exclude from our calculation of non-GAAP operating income may differ from the components that peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Management accounts for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating income together with operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share. We define non-GAAP net income as net income or loss plus the items noted above under non-GAAP operating income and operating margin. In addition, we adjust non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share for gains or losses on investments in privately held companies and a tax adjustment required for an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which differs from the GAAP effective tax rate. We define non-GAAP diluted net income per share as non-GAAP net income divided by the non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. However, in order to provide a more complete picture of our recurring core business operating results, we include in non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, the tax adjustment required resulting in an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which often differs from the GAAP tax rate. We believe the non-GAAP effective tax rates we use are reasonable estimates of normalized tax rates for our current and prior fiscal years under our global operating structure. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. We account for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share together with net income or loss and diluted net income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP.





FORTINET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in millions)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,222.5 $ 1,112.4 Short-term investments 843.1 537.2 Accounts receivable—net 544.3 444.5 Inventory 117.9 90.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41.2 36.8 Total current assets 2,769.0 2,220.9 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 144.3 67.0 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT—NET 344.3 271.4 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 237.0 182.6 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 232.6 255.0 GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS—NET 98.3 60.3 OTHER ASSETS 60.0 20.8 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,885.5 $ 3,078.0 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 96.4 $ 86.4 Accrued liabilities 97.7 77.5 Accrued payroll and compensation 101.8 98.4 Income taxes payable 4.1 28.2 Deferred revenue 1,173.6 965.9 Total current liabilities 1,473.6 1,256.4 DEFERRED REVENUE 962.3 720.9 INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 82.8 77.5 OTHER LIABILITIES 44.9 13.0 Total liabilities 2,563.6 2,067.8 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 0.2 0.2 Additional paid-in capital 1,180.3 1,068.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1.1 (0.8 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 140.3 (57.5 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,321.9 1,010.2 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,885.5 $ 3,078.0





FORTINET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 REVENUE: Product $ 238.8 $ 200.8 $ 788.5 $ 674.4 Service 375.6 306.2 1,367.7 1,126.8 Total revenue 614.4 507.0 2,156.2 1,801.2 COST OF REVENUE: Product 92.7 86.9 324.6 291.0 Service 47.8 41.6 181.3 159.4 Total cost of revenue 140.5 128.5 505.9 450.4 GROSS PROFIT: Product 146.1 113.9 463.9 383.4 Service 327.8 264.6 1,186.4 967.4 Total gross profit 473.9 378.5 1,650.3 1,350.8 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 71.2 65.5 277.1 244.5 Sales and marketing 257.1 205.9 926.9 782.3 General and administrative 27.2 22.0 102.1 93.0 Total operating expenses 355.5 293.4 1,306.1 1,119.8 OPERATING INCOME 118.4 85.1 344.2 231.0 INTEREST INCOME—NET 9.9 9.3 42.5 26.5 OTHER EXPENSE—NET (0.6 ) (2.3 ) (7.5 ) (6.6 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 127.7 92.1 379.2 250.9 PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 12.5 (90.5 ) 52.7 (81.3 ) NET INCOME $ 115.2 $ 182.6 $ 326.5 $ 332.2 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 1.07 $ 1.91 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 1.04 $ 1.87 $ 1.91 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 171.5 170.4 171.0 169.1 Diluted 175.2 175.8 175.0 174.2





FORTINET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in millions)

Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 326.5 $ 332.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 174.1 162.9 Amortization of deferred contract costs 107.9 90.9 Depreciation and amortization 61.6 55.7 Amortization of investment premiums (discounts) (6.0 ) (0.6 ) Other 5.7 (0.9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—net (96.7 ) (82.0 ) Inventory (48.5 ) (33.4 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2.1 ) 4.2 Deferred contract costs (162.3 ) (136.4 ) Deferred tax assets 17.8 (127.8 ) Other assets (1.3 ) (3.8 ) Accounts payable 7.7 14.6 Accrued liabilities (1.4 ) 14.5 Accrued payroll and compensation (2.7 ) 3.5 Other liabilities (0.2 ) (0.8 ) Deferred revenue 446.7 352.1 Income taxes payable (18.8 ) (6.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 808.0 638.9 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments (1,332.3 ) (681.8 ) Sales of investments 31.3 42.8 Maturities of investments 925.5 578.8 Purchases of property and equipment (92.2 ) (53.0 ) Payments made in connection with business combination, net of cash acquired (34.6 ) (21.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (502.3 ) (134.9 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase and retirement of common stock (145.1 ) (211.8 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 49.5 86.5 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (96.0 ) (67.2 ) Payments of debt assumed in connection with business combination (3.7 ) (10.1 ) Other (0.3 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (195.6 ) (202.6 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 110.1 301.4 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 1,112.4 811.0 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 1,222.5 $ 1,112.4







Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 190.4 $ 180.2 $ 808.0 $ 638.9 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (47.2 ) (11.6 ) (92.2 ) (53.0 ) Free cash flow $ 143.2 $ 168.6 $ 715.8 $ 585.9 Net cash used in investing activities $ (99.6 ) $ (127.5 ) $ (502.3 ) $ (134.9 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (43.8 ) $ (109.7 ) $ (195.6 ) $ (202.6 )

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted net income per share

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 GAAP

Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results GAAP

Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results Operating income $ 118.4 $ 46.5 (a) $ 164.9 $ 85.1 $ 45.5 (b) $ 130.6 Operating margin 19 % 27 % 17 % 26 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 43.7 42.6 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.8 2.9 Tax adjustment (29.3 ) (c) (123.5 ) (c) Net income $ 115.2 $ 17.2 $ 132.4 $ 182.6 $ (78.0 ) $ 104.6 Diluted net income per share $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 1.04 $ 0.59 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculations 175.2 175.2 175.8 175.8

(a) To exclude $43.7 million of stock-based compensation and $2.8 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(b) To exclude $42.6 million of stock-based compensation and $2.9 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets in the three months ended December 31, 2018.

(c) Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted to an overall effective tax rate of 24% in 2019 and 2018, on a non-GAAP basis, which differs from the GAAP effective tax rate.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2018 GAAP

Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results GAAP

Results Adjustments Non-GAAP Results Operating income $ 344.2 $ 185.0 (a) $ 529.2 $ 231.0 $ 171.9 (b) $ 402.9 Operating margin 16 % 25 % 13 % 22 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 174.1 162.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10.9 9.0 Operating income 185.0 171.9 (Gain) loss on investments in privately-held companies 3.8 (c) (2.2 ) (d) Tax adjustment (83.6 ) (e) (182.2 ) (e) Net income $ 326.5 $ 105.2 $ 431.7 $ 332.2 $ (12.5 ) $ 319.7 Diluted net income per share $ 1.87 $ 2.47 $ 1.91 $ 1.84 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculations 175.0 175.0 174.2 174.2

(a) To exclude $174.1 million of stock-based compensation and $10.9 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets in 2019.

(b) To exclude $162.9 million of stock-based compensation and $9.0 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets in 2018.

(c) To exclude a $3.8 million impairment charge on an investment in a privately held company.

(d) To exclude a $2.2 million gain on the sale of an investment in a privately held company.

(e) Non-GAAP financial information is adjusted to an overall effective tax rate of 24% in 2019 and 2018, on a non-GAAP basis, which differs from the GAAP effective tax rate.

Reconciliation of total revenue to total billings

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Total revenue $ 614.4 $ 507.0 $ 2,156.2 $ 1,801.2 Add: Change in deferred revenue 190.3 142.4 449.1 350.5 Add: Deferred revenue adjustment due to adoption of the new revenue recognition standard — — — 4.1 Less: Deferred revenue balance acquired in business acquisitions (2.4 ) (0.2 ) (2.4 ) (2.5 ) Total billings $ 802.3 $ 649.2 $ 2,602.9 $ 2,153.3





Investor Contact: Media Contact: Peter Salkowski Sandra Wheatley Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. 408-331-4595 408-391-9408 psalkowski@fortinet.com swheatley@fortinet.com



